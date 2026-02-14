Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,659,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,993,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,509,000 after buying an additional 191,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,252,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,934,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,124,000 after acquiring an additional 155,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,476,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,909,000 after acquiring an additional 143,323 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Positive Sentiment: Board announced a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share (record Mar 13, payable Apr 8), implying about a 4.2% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share price.

Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying: multiple executives (including CEO Mark Costa) purchased shares in the past six months, which investors often read as management confidence in the business.

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying: BlackRock added ~5.75M shares (+72%) in Q4 2025 — heavy buying from a major fund can provide price support and liquidity.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed-but-tilted-positive: several firms carry Buy/Overweight ratings (KeyBanc, Citi, UBS, Wells Fargo), but price targets vary and the median target (~$72.50) is below recent trading levels, signalling differing views on near-term upside/ downside.

Negative Sentiment: Q4 2025 results were weak: revenue $1.97B (down ~12% YoY), gross profit and operating profit plunged, net income fell ~68% YoY and diluted EPS declined ~67% YoY to $0.92. Cash and cash equivalents declined ~32% YoY to $566M. These marked declines help explain downside pressure on the stock.

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research has trimmed multiple near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts (FY2026 cut to $5.89, FY2027 to $6.73) and reduced several quarterly estimates — lowers Street expectations and could lead to renewed analyst target/ guidance pressure.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $79.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $103.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 5.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 82.15%.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company’s main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

