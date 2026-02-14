Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.93 and traded as high as GBX 90. Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 55, with a volume of 56,401 shares.

Bisichi Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.64.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business. The company was formerly known as Bisichi Mining Plc and changed its name to Bisichi PLC in March 2020. Bisichi PLC was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

