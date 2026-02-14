Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 232 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 403 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 138,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCMKTS: ETCG) is a digital currency investment vehicle that provides investors with a convenient and regulated means of gaining exposure to Ethereum Classic (ETC) without the need for direct purchase, storage, or management of the cryptocurrency. The trust holds ETC in cold storage, and each share issued by the trust represents a fractional interest in those holdings. Shares are quoted on the OTCQX market, allowing U.S. and international investors to buy and sell through conventional brokerage accounts.

Launched by Grayscale Investments—an affiliate of Digital Currency Group—the Ethereum Classic Trust first commenced operations in late 2017.

