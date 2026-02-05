Northland Securities Comments on Teradyne Q2 Earnings

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a report released on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. Northland Securities has a “Market Perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q3 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $269.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $295.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Teradyne by 546.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 98,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 83,055 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Teradyne by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.