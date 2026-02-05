Q4 Earnings Forecast for SPWR Issued By Northland Securities

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSLM Acquisition in a report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Northland Securities also issued estimates for CSLM Acquisition’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CSLM Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CSLM Acquisition in a report on Friday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. CSLM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

