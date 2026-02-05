Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADUR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Aduro Clean Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Aduro Clean Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADUR

Aduro Clean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADUR opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 3.46.

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,393.09% and a negative return on equity of 129.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development?stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low?emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high?purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company’s core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane?based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.