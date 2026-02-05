Northland Securities Comments on Fabrinet FY2027 Earnings

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $14.86 for the year. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.11.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $420.27 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $531.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.29 and its 200-day moving average is $407.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total value of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,726.46. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total value of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,885. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,151 shares of company stock worth $12,643,707. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat consensus: EPS $3.36 vs $3.26 and revenue $1.13B (up 35.9% YoY), the company described record revenue and raised multi-quarter guidance — fundamental beat that supports upside. Fabrinet Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q2 results beat consensus: EPS $3.36 vs $3.26 and revenue $1.13B (up 35.9% YoY), the company described record revenue and raised multi-quarter guidance — fundamental beat that supports upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst actions supportive of higher valuation: Wolfe Research upgraded to Outperform with a $540 PT; Needham and Rosenblatt reaffirmed/maintained buy ratings with $540–$550 targets — shows sustained analyst conviction. Wolfe Research upgrade

Multiple analyst actions supportive of higher valuation: Wolfe Research upgraded to Outperform with a $540 PT; Needham and Rosenblatt reaffirmed/maintained buy ratings with $540–$550 targets — shows sustained analyst conviction. Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag long-term growth drivers: reports highlight capacity expansion and hyperscale/cloud demand as structural growth supports that underpin buy ratings. TipRanks: Capacity expansion thesis

Analysts flag long-term growth drivers: reports highlight capacity expansion and hyperscale/cloud demand as structural growth supports that underpin buy ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts published — useful for digging into customer mix, AI-related commentary, margins and guidance details but do not by themselves change fundamentals. Earnings call presentation

Earnings call materials and transcripts published — useful for digging into customer mix, AI-related commentary, margins and guidance details but do not by themselves change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-market headlines flagged volatility and notable trading volume (above average), indicating heavier-than-usual positioning changes rather than a clear directional catalyst. Pre-market movers

Pre-market headlines flagged volatility and notable trading volume (above average), indicating heavier-than-usual positioning changes rather than a clear directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis and a downgrade/concern piece highlighted three key risks (two related to AI demand dynamics and one on valuation), raising investor worry about concentration, lumpy AI order timing, and premium multiples — likely a major reason for the sell-off despite the beat. Seeking Alpha: 3 Key Concerns

Critical analysis and a downgrade/concern piece highlighted three key risks (two related to AI demand dynamics and one on valuation), raising investor worry about concentration, lumpy AI order timing, and premium multiples — likely a major reason for the sell-off despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: several outlets reported shares tumbling despite the strong quarter and guidance, indicating that investors are trimming positions (profit-taking, rotation, or worry about near-term AI order timing). Investing.com: shares tumble

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro?mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high?precision fiber alignment, micro?assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro?optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

