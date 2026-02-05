Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on METC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of METC stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $57.80.

Ramaco Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $23,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,507,000 after acquiring an additional 667,199 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,679,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $18,633,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 801.3% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 495,999 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Ramaco Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Balance?sheet/liquidity metrics look supportive: low debt?to?equity (0.24) and healthy quick/current ratios (2.24 / 2.97), which may limit near?term solvency risk.

Balance?sheet/liquidity metrics look supportive: low debt?to?equity (0.24) and healthy quick/current ratios (2.24 / 2.97), which may limit near?term solvency risk. Neutral Sentiment: Major financial data pages and market trackers for METC (quote/summary) are available for monitoring price and volume trends. Barron’s METC Quote

Major financial data pages and market trackers for METC (quote/summary) are available for monitoring price and volume trends. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or announced class action suits against Ramaco for alleged securities violations tied to the July–Oct 2025 period; firms are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions (deadline March 31, 2026), increasing legal uncertainty and potential future liability. Gross Law Firm Notice

Multiple law firms have filed or announced class action suits against Ramaco for alleged securities violations tied to the July–Oct 2025 period; firms are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions (deadline March 31, 2026), increasing legal uncertainty and potential future liability. Negative Sentiment: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith warns of the upcoming deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status in the Ramaco class action, signaling coordinated plaintiff activity. Howard G. Smith Deadline Notice

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith warns of the upcoming deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status in the Ramaco class action, signaling coordinated plaintiff activity. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm (and other national firms) has filed/announced a class action covering the same class period and is soliciting investors, reinforcing the optics of widespread litigation exposure. Rosen Law Firm Notice

Rosen Law Firm (and other national firms) has filed/announced a class action covering the same class period and is soliciting investors, reinforcing the optics of widespread litigation exposure. Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announces a class action naming Ramaco and certain officers, emphasizing allegations of investor harm that could raise potential damages and management distraction. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Notice

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announces a class action naming Ramaco and certain officers, emphasizing allegations of investor harm that could raise potential damages and management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Coverage points to Brook Mine?related lawsuits that put Ramaco’s disclosure practices and asset valuation under scrutiny — this is the substantive issue driving the legal filings and investor concern. Yahoo: Brook Mine Lawsuits

Coverage points to Brook Mine?related lawsuits that put Ramaco’s disclosure practices and asset valuation under scrutiny — this is the substantive issue driving the legal filings and investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Additional plaintiff firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Robbins LLP, Berger Montague, etc.) have issued alerts or filings covering the same class period — the volume of solicitations amplifies the legal overhang and could keep pressure on the share price. Faruqi & Faruqi Deadline Alert

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast?furnace and electric?arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high?grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.