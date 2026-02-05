Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 12,744 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $1,826,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 377.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,792 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 97.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,546,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.60 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) is a diversified metal manufacturing company that produces pressure vessels, engineered assemblies and fabricated metal products. The company’s portfolio includes the design and manufacture of cylinders for compressed gases, such as propane, natural gas and hydrogen, as well as transport tanks and other pressure-containment solutions for the industrial gas, energy and transportation markets. In addition to its pressure vessel operations, Worthington Enterprises offers metal processing and distribution services, supplying coil, sheet and plate products to customers across multiple industries.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises has grown from a single steel processing facility into a multi?division organization with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

