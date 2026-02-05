Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $642.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $698.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

