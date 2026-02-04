Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $229.33 and last traded at $228.3110, with a volume of 134206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OFC Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 249,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,785,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Read More

