Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.25 and last traded at C$22.17, with a volume of 50634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.81.

SIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised Sienna Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.44.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company had revenue of C$261.70 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

