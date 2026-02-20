Adtran Networks (ETR:ADV) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Adtran Networks SE (ETR:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €22.30 and last traded at €22.30. Approximately 78 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.40.

Adtran Networks Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.60.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, and pluggables and subsystems; network infrastructure assurance solutions; fiber access and aggregation solutions; and residential solutions, such as optical network terminals, mesh Wi-Fi gateways and satellites, and cloud managed Wi-Fi solutions.

