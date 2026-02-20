RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Shares Up 9.9% – Should You Buy?

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 1,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.1840.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
RTL Group is a leading European entertainment network headquartered in Luxembourg, specializing in broadcasting, content production and digital streaming services. The company operates a broad portfolio of free-to-air and pay-TV channels across key European markets, including RTL in Germany, M6 in France, RTL Belgium, RTL Nederland, RTL Croatia, and RTL Hungary. It also maintains a diverse radio division, offering local radio stations in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg, supported by an integrated advertising sales network.
In addition to its core broadcasting activities, RTL Group encompasses Fremantle, one of the world’s largest content production and distribution companies.
