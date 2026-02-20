Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.80 and last traded at GBX 38.80. Approximately 1,052,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,422,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 125.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ECO

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Up 4.9%

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.69. The company has a market capitalization of £132.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.95.

(Get Free Report)

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Eco has interests in Guyana, South Africa and Namibia, proven jurisdictions with great hydrocarbon potential, and aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through oil exploration, appraisal and development activities in these stable emerging markets, in partnership with major oil companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.