iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.58 and last traded at $125.0550, with a volume of 69806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 684.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 94,719 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

