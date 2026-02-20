Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$4,481.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4,481.14.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$3,200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,000.00 to C$5,300.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,850.00 to C$4,500.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSU
Constellation Software Price Performance
Constellation Software Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.