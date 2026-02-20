Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$4,481.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4,481.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$3,200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,000.00 to C$5,300.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,850.00 to C$4,500.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,415.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2,898.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$3,572.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. The stock has a market cap of C$51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.10. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,196.00 and a 12 month high of C$5,300.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

