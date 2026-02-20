PICS (NASDAQ:PICS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
PICS Trading Up 5.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:PICS opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. PICS has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.95.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PICS
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for PICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.