DA Davidson Cuts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $65.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPSC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPSC opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $56.93 and a 12-month high of $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $159,794.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,917.08. This represents a 15.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,915,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

