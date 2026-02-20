Analysts Set Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Target Price at $103.20

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKLO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $5,475,534.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 202,072 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,444.80. This represents a 25.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $69,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This trade represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,750,590 shares of company stock worth $152,068,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Oklo by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKLO opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.89 and a beta of 0.76. Oklo has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $193.84.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

