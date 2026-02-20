Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Receives $135.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Zacks Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

In related news, insider David Rubulotta sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $49,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,315.52. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2,383.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Stifel Financial stock opened at $119.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $134.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, February 27th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 27th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, February 26th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.37%.Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full?service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research?driven insights.

The firm’s main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

See Also

