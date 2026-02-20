MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, February 24th (NYSEARCA:SPYU)

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYU – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 23rd.

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SPYU stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN

The MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN (SPYU) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is passively managed, tracking 4x the daily performance of a total return index comprised of US large-cap companies. SPYU was launched on Dec 7, 2023 and is issued by Max.

