GCDT’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 23rd (NYSEAMERICAN:GCDT)

GCDT’s (NYSEAMERICAN:GCDT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 23rd. GCDT had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
GCDT Stock Performance
Shares of GCDT stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. GCDT has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.85.
About GCDT
