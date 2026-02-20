Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Insider Sells £515,346.50 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Murray McGowan sold 15,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,230, for a total value of £515,346.50.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Murray McGowan sold 7,431 shares of Imperial Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,191, for a total transaction of £237,123.21.

LON:IMB opened at GBX 3,200 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Imperial Brands PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,638 and a one year high of GBX 3,341. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,121.83. The stock has a market cap of £25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands ( LON:IMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 315 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 earnings per share for the current year.

IMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,425 to GBX 3,650 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,562.50.

