Insider Buying: Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £150.48 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Tim Steiner purchased 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Tim Steiner acquired 54 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 280 per share, for a total transaction of £151.20.

On Monday, December 15th, Tim Steiner bought 65 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 per share, for a total transaction of £148.20.

Ocado Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 230.20 on Friday. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 165.85 and a 1-year high of GBX 397.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

