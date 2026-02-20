Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James Financial from C$122.00 to C$138.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$128.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$134.25.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$131.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$220.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$78.06 and a 12-month high of C$134.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$129.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$117.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.03 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.