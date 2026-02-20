Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$220.00 to C$235.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$179.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$199.10 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$96.18 and a 52 week high of C$214.41. The stock has a market cap of C$90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$181.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$156.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

