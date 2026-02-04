Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.10 and last traded at $135.7690, with a volume of 4635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 537,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

