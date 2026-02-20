Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Finning International from C$84.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$68.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.63.

TSE:FTT opened at C$90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International has a one year low of C$34.59 and a one year high of C$91.14. The company has a market cap of C$11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$81.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.59.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter. Finning International had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 4.244898 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

