Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$72.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.31.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$70.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.66. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$56.51 and a 1-year high of C$73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.75%.The business had revenue of C$17.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.511912 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.08%.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We’re investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We’re advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage.

