Analysts Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $20.91

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.9091.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRG. Wall Street Zen raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRG
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group
In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $104,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,834. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 207.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.
Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Watch Restaurant Group
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.