Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Shares Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) was up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $900.00 and last traded at $900.00. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $800.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Trading Up 12.5%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.08.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also offers online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, debit/ATM card, personal credit cards, telebank, and convenient services; deposit rates, and personal solutions. It also provides business money market, loans, commercial loan, and business solutions.

