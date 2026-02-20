First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $162.01 and last traded at $163.60. 7,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 24,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.90.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.31.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Growth Index.
