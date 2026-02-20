RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report) was up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €52.92 and last traded at €52.74. Approximately 1,917,502 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.70.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €49.04 and its 200-day moving average is €42.72.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities.

