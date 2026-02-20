Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (CVE:GSR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56. 111,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 151,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Goldstrike Resources Stock Down 5.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 8.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.03.

About Goldstrike Resources

(Get Free Report)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is the Plateau North and Plateau South areas, which includes approximately 3,167 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 662 square kilometers in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd. in June 2011. Goldstrike Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstrike Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstrike Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.