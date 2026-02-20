Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 1,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 32,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Wilton Resources Trading Up 1.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$27.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.28.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

