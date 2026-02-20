Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.58. 50,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 82,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors. DIAL was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.