Insider Selling: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Major Shareholder Sells 9,836 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Capital Llc sold 9,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $90,196.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,554.20. This represents a 88.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSP remained flat at $9.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 202,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,737. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $575.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth about $7,239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 287.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.