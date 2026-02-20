Insider Selling: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) COO Sells 3,279 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $30,068.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 420 shares in the company, valued at $3,851.40. The trade was a 88.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,722 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $43,395.18.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,079 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $37,771.54.

On Friday, December 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $29,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 9,102 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $106,493.40.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP remained flat at $9.22 on Thursday. 202,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,737. The stock has a market cap of $575.60 million, a P/E ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $22.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Viant Technology by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

