Capital Llc Sells 12,237 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Capital Llc sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $113,314.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,935.38. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP remained flat at $9.22 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 202,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $575.60 million, a P/E ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Viant Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 203,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 205,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

