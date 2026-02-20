Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO Matthew Buckhalter Sells 9,351 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Buckhalter sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $71,535.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 555,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,803.30. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Buckhalter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Matthew Buckhalter sold 13,512 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $97,421.52.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Matthew Buckhalter sold 13,167 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $97,172.46.

On Friday, January 2nd, Matthew Buckhalter sold 18,340 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $143,969.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Matthew Buckhalter sold 17,289 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $141,424.02.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Matthew Buckhalter sold 17,448 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $145,865.28.

NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Short-interest data released for Feb. 19 shows an apparent data anomaly (0 shares reported / NaN change), so there’s no clear short?interest signal to explain price moves today. (Report notes the short?interest ratio is effectively 0 days based on reported volume.) Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary explains recent intraday weakness in AVAH; see a recent write?up for context on why the stock moved. Why AVAH is Down

Market commentary explains recent intraday weakness in AVAH; see a recent write?up for context on why the stock moved. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: over Feb. 17–19 multiple insiders (CEO Jeff Shaner, several executives including CFO Matthew Buckhalter and CAO Deborah Stewart, plus others such as Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham) sold large blocks. Combined, these filings show roughly 740,000 shares sold across the group — about $5.4–$5.5M in proceeds — at average prices in the ~$7.20–$7.65 range. Collective, high?profile sales of this size often weigh on near?term investor sentiment because they increase supply and may be interpreted as insiders taking money off the table. CEO Filings Other Exec Filings

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 232.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 224,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 323,656 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $15,743,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

