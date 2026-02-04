iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Short Interest Up 19.4% in January

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,439 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 40,559 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

ILCV traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,854. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RCW Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

