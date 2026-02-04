Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,612 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 10,684 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,791 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,791 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 48,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,077. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 195.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 280.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

