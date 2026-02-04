Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$82.31 and last traded at C$79.20, with a volume of 2981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$80.69.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.56. The company has a market cap of C$37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company had revenue of C$3.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.5209386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teck Resources

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.

