Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Lowered to “Outperform” Rating by Raymond James Financial

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EFX. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. ATB Capital set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.47.

Enerflex Stock Down 11.4%

Shares of EFX traded down C$3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.41. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$8.74 and a 1 year high of C$26.81.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Mahoney acquired 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,050. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Insiders purchased 19,302 shares of company stock worth $271,627 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression. Enerflex operates three business segments: the USA, Rest of World, and Canada.

