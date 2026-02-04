Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 4th (AME, BRBR, EFX, EQX, FVI, HTBK, JKHY, KAI, MDLZ, MZTI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 4th:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $216.00 price target on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $184.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$31.00.

