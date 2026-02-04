Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 4th (AME, BRBR, EFX, EQX, FVI, HTBK, JKHY, KAI, MDLZ, MZTI)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 4th:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $216.00 price target on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $184.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$31.00.

