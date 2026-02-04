Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 271,343 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 216,956 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Down 1.3%
Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 533,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,292. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $605.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.
Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX. SVOL was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.
Featured Stories
