Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,441 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 31,367 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Scienjoy Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of Scienjoy stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,956. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scienjoy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scienjoy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Scienjoy worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Limited (NASDAQ: SJ) is a China-based interactive entertainment company that operates online social platforms and develops mobile gaming applications. The company’s core business centers on group video chat services and live-streaming products that facilitate multi-user interactions. Through its proprietary technologies, Scienjoy provides users with themed virtual rooms, interactive features such as filters and animations, and a range of monetization options including virtual gifting and membership subscriptions.

In addition to its social entertainment offerings, Scienjoy develops and publishes casual mobile games across Android and iOS platforms.

