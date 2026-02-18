Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 18,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 26,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$133.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with an additional office in Ottawa, Canada.

