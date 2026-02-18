NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Short Interest Update

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,021,133 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 8,090,064 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,977,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,977,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. 5,438,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,580. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, COO Warren Stone sold 22,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 121,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,387.50. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $250,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,996. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in NeoGenomics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

